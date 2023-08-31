Today's Forecast: Sunny, comfortable, pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures kick off in the upper 40s this morning along with clear skies and a full, super, blue, sturgeon moon. Another dry, comfortable and cooler day remains as we keep our winds light this afternoon and push daytime highs only into the middle 70s, which is still below average for this time of year. Sharply warmer temperatures and more humidity will return this weekend. A warm front will move into the Great Lakes region on Saturday, bringing upper 80s back for Labor Day weekend. A few locations could reach 90 degrees! Next week we keep the hot temperatures in the 90s with plenty of sunshine and increase the humidity. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates. No real rain chances until (at least) the middle of next week.

TODAY: Sunny skies, comfortable temperatures. Highs in the middle 70s. Winds northeast/east at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. Lows in in the lower 50s. Winds east/southeast light.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds south/south 5 to 10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle to upper 80s.

MONDAY / LABOR DAY : Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies. Hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

