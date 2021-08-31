Today's Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and comfortable

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: Humidity has come down and it will stay down for the next several days. Temperatures will be cooler than we have experienced recently with daytime highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees through this coming weekend. Any rain prospects look meager going forward with only a slight chance for a shower or two next this weekend. Certainly, no big storms are on the horizon and no severe weather either. Enjoy a beautiful week!

TODAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Winds northeast 5 to 10 mph. Lows in the upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and the chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs near 80 degrees.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube