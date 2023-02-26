Today's Forecast: Plentiful sunshine & warmer than average

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Today features milder temperatures, rising to near 40 degrees paired with some sunshine! With the rising temperatures, we can expect some melting. And while today feels like Spring, don't put that rain gear and scraper away too fast, we can expect precipitation again tomorrow. Monday morning, steady rain showers will move in for communities south of I-96. A rain / snow / sleet mix will be possible for our central communities, and in our furthest northern counties we can expect snow showers. This winter storm could cause slick travel all day Monday, so plan ahead. Tuesday skies clear a bit, with temperatures sticking in the 40s. A chance for rain and snow is possible Wednesday. Quiet and dry skies are expected to finish out the week on Thursday and Friday. Make sure to stay up to date on later forecasts! Download the free FOX 17 Weather App for the latest forecast video.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 40 degrees. Winds out of the west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Variable clouds. Lows in the middle 20s. Winds light and variable turning east at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Wintry mix, rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Windy, out of the east at 20 to 30 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with late day wintry mix chances. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs near 40 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 30s.

