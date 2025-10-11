Today's Forecast: Pleasant October Weekend

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: A pleasant October weekend is on tap for West Michigan. A good deal of sunshine will prevail, along with temperatures in the "seasonable sixties". Frost is not a concern this weekend, as morning temperatures will fall only as low as the mid-40s in most areas. Lake Michigan remains a bit choppy to start the day Saturday, so a SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY is in effect for the beaches from St. Joseph to New Buffalo and Whitehall to Pentwater through Saturday at 11 a.m. for waves 4-7 feet and breezy northwest winds. Saturday's highs will reach the low to mid-60s; with Sunday's highs likely a few degrees warmer in most locations. Highs will approach the 70-degree mark early next week as the pleasant pattern continues. Unfortunately, most of the Lower Penninsula remains in a moderate to severe drought, and only isolated rain chances are possible toward the end of next week. Stay with the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs the low to mid-60s. Winds: NW-NE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: SE 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 70.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight Chance Shower. Highs in the low-60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy. Slight Chance Shower. Highs in the mid-60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

