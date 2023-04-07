Today's Forecast: Pleasant & mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: A starry early morning with cool temperatures kicking off in the upper 20s. Thankfully, each and every day will be warmer than the next for the rest of the week. Friday will feature mostly sunny skies and a high temperature near 50 degrees. Temperatures climb to the lower 60s by Sunday, with the lower 70s by early next week. In addition to the climbing temperatures, there is also quite a bit of sunshine for the rest of our 7-Day forecast. This is the perfect stretch of weather to spend outside. Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates, and download the free FOX 17 Weather App for immediate alerts.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Some overnight rain or snow showers are possible just north of Big Rapids. Lows in the lower 30s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Some early rain or snow showers are possible just north of Big Rapids. Highs in the middle/upper 50s.

SUNDAY (EASTER): Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the middle 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. High in the lower 70s.

