Today's Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We're kicking off the month of September today with a very quiet and comfortable weather pattern. High pressure stays in control this week producing mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with low humidity levels. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s through Friday and overnight lows will generally be in the mid 50s. Friday night into early Saturday a cold front will work its way into the region, and we may have a few showers - but at this point, we are not seeing much in the way of heavy, widespread rain. Some areas will likely get missed or skipped for this precipitation. There will be many dry hours for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend. Have a great week!

TODAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant, comfortable, and seasonable. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Winds northeast 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows in the low/mid 50s. Winds north/northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s. winds northeast/north at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY/LABOR DAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

