Today's Forecast: Picture perfect day with plenty of sun and low humidity

WEST MICHIGAN — WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Candace Monacelli: It's a comfortable morning in West Michigan with lower humidity, cooler temperatures, and mostly clear skies. The humidity will continue to drop through the afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. Friday will be a "Pure Michigan" summer day! Saturday brings the chance of pop-up showers and a few possible thunderstorms. Mostly activity will be early on but afternoon showers and storms can’t be ruled out. A mix of sun and clouds are on tap for Sunday and Monday. Another chance for showers and storms arrives next Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies and more comfortable air. Highs near 80 degrees. North/northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies. Lows near 60 degrees.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Small chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the middle 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with shower and storm chances. Highs in the lower 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

