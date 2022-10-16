Today's Forecast: Peeks of sunshine today, showers late tonight

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Another partly cloudy day with chilly 50-degree temperatures. Most of your daytime hours today will be dry. However, our next chance for rain develops late this evening. Overnight as temperatures start to drop, we could see a mixture of snowflakes with the rain. Keep your rain gear and warm layers handy leading into next week. More lake effect rain showers are possible for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the lower 40s! A rain snow mix combination could push through the region on Monday during the morning commute. Remember to take it easy on the roadways. Temperatures headed into the work week will stay chilly, as a big trough in our upper level jet stream and upper level low spin over the region and allow for cold air to pour in from Canada. Showers should wrap up by Thursday, with sun returning Friday and Saturday. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny with the chance of rain showers in the evening and overnight. Highs in the lower 50s. Winds west between 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with chances of rain showers. A rain/snow mix is possible late as temperatures drop. Lows in the middle 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the middle 40s. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Some wet snowflakes are possible! Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of lake effect rain showers. Highs in the middle 40s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

