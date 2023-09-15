Today's Forecast: Patchy morning fog, otherwise mostly sunny

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Happy Friday! Some low-lying areas could be waking up to patchy fog this morning, but it's expected to lift will the help of the sun. The week wraps up with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures jumping to the lower and middle 70s. Get outside and enjoy the weather! The next chance for rain will move in this weekend. Our latest forecast models suggest cloud cover increasing on Saturday with the chance of rain late in the day. Shower chances will persist all day on Sunday, along with high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday's rain brings a great opportunity to hang indoors and cheer on the Detroit Lions! Early next workweek features some warmth and sunshine. In fact, we could even make a run at 80 degrees late next week! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Sunny skies. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower/middle 70s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds south/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain develops by late afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

