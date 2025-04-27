Today's Forecast; Patchy frost early; Pleasant Sunday

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Terri DeBoer: Some areas are waking up to a frosty start to the day. A Frost Advisory is in effect until 8AM, with temperatures in some of the coldest spots in West Michigan dropping below freezing. Plenty of sunshine is on tap for the day, with highs climbing back into the mid-60s. Another warm up arrives Monday and Tuesday next week with highs well into the 70s. Severe storms are possible later Monday night into early Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has included part of our area in the Slight Risk Area (Level 2 out of 5) for severe storms. The risk potential for severe weather has shifted south of Michigan for Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Frost Advisory (Until 8AM) Cold start. Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid-40s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Storms developing; Slight Risk Severe (Level 2 out of 5) West of US-131.

TUESDAY: Morning showers and thunderstorms exit. Windy and turning cooler during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. (Temperatures begin to drop later in the day)

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Early day rain, then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs near 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Cool and quiet. Highs in the low-60s.

