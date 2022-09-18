Today's Forecast: Passing clouds and chances for rain

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Meteorologist Isabella Hulsizer: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Chances for showers develop right away this morning, but they're scattered and brief. Tonight our rain shower chance increases once again, and there could be rumbles of thunder associated with these showers. For a majority of West Michigan, no severe weather is expected. However, in Berrien, Cass, Van Buren and Saint Joseph counties are clipped by a MARGINAL level 2 out of 5 risk for strong winds and hail. Accumulations are expected to be light and not widespread. Most of the rain showers will be hit-or-miss and should be dry with more sun Sunday afternoon. The first day of fall is this upcoming Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 P.M.. We call it the autumnal equinox! Each and every day leading up to the first official day of fall is likely to be warmer-than-average. Climate prediction outlooks point to a more 'on average' forecast after Thursday, so we can anticipate temperatures returning to the mid 70s. Stay up to date with the latest forecast by downloading our FOX 17 Weather App!

TODAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds southwest between 5 to 15 with gusts up to 25 possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with chances of showers and thunder storms possible. Lows dipping to the mid to lower 60s. Winds west-southwest between 5 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Possible light showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with some light showers, rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Happy Astronomical Fall! Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 60s.

