Today's Forecast: Partly sunny with shower chances

Our Sunday starts off mainly dry, but we could see a light shower or few sprinkles through the morning hours. A better chance exists for a passing shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. There's another brief chance for a shower on Monday with the passage of a cold front, otherwise we expect mainly dry conditions. Cooler air settles this week with high temperatures expected to return to the 60s. Skies are expected to be dry with some sunshine on Tuesday with the chance of more light rain showers on Wednesday.

TODAY: Partly sunny. A light shower or few sprinkles are possible through the morning, but a better chance of showers/storms exists late this afternoon and evening as a low pressure system rides up along a cold front into southeast lower Michigan. Areas from Grand Rapids south/east have the best chance for these. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with evening showers/storms possible, especially south of east of Grand Rapids. Lows in the lower 50s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A shower is possible with the passage of a cold front. Cooler too. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west at 7 to 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the low/mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. This will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the lower 60s.

