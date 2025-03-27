Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warmer, slight shower chance

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures begin to warm today and especially this weekend. Highs rise into the lower/mid 50s with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today, but a quick shower is possible during the day. Milder air continues to gradually move into the region to finish the week and into the weekend, with occasional rain showers and highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible Friday and Sunday as a more powerful early Spring storm system moves across the Great Lakes. Behind that system is cooler air to start out the early part of next work week with highs only in the low/mid 40s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. An isolated shower possible. Highs in the low/mid 50s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of shower/storm. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm with scattered showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, perhaps a few thunderstorms. Highs around 60.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

