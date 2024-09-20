Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: This very warm weather pattern will continue into the weekend before things get sharply cooler next week. Temperatures will eventually end up a little closer to average, which is in the low 70s this time of year. Look for scattered shower chances and perhaps a few thunderstorms today with a cold front pushing into the state. Most of our area remains under a MARGINAL RISK (level 1 out of 5) for strong/severe storms this afternoon. Strong, gusty winds are the primary threat, and to a lesser degree some marginal hail. We really could use some rain at this point, and we may finally see some moisture today and again on Sunday as our next weather system arrives. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warm. A shower or two is possible this morning, with better storm chances this afternoon as we heat up and the cold front arrives. Some of these storm cells may trigger a severe thunderstorm warning with strong, gusty winds, or hail. Highs in the low/middle 80s. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: An evening shower/storm is possible until a cold front clears the area, otherwise becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Some morning clouds/fog, otherwise sunny and warm. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, perhaps a morning shower, but rain likely develops through the afternoon/evening as our next weather system arrives. A thunderstorm is also possible. Highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 70s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube