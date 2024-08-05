Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We have an unsettled stretch of weather starting today and lasting into Tuesday midday. Our first round of showers and storms occurs this morning. There is the possibility of some gusty winds as these move through. After this round comes to an end, there will just be a small chance of a storm the rest of the day. Highs today will be in the lower 80s. More rounds of storms look to move through tonight and last into Tuesday morning and midday. These have the potential of bringing some locally heavy rainfall. Once these move out, we'll get a break from the humidity with highs Tuesday only in the lower 70s. The rest of the upcoming week looks more tolerable with less humidity and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s right on into the weekend. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts and stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm with a few morning storms possible. Otherwise, a chance of a scattered storms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a few showers and storms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler with morning showers and storms. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Dry air returns with mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube