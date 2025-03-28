Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, sct'd showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Temperatures begin to warm even more today and through this weekend. With the warmer air, we expect occasional rain showers and highs in the 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible today, with a better chance on Sunday as a more powerful early Spring storm system moves across the Great Lakes. Currently, all of West Michigan resides in a level 2 of 5 (SLIGHT RISK) for the possibility of strong to severe storms on Sunday as this system moves into the Great Lakes. Wind and hail are the main threats. Behind that system is cooler air to start out the early part of next work week with highs only in the low/mid 40s. There are also indications that temperatures will warm into the 50s again by the middle of next week. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Slight chance of showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder. Lows in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. A few thunderstorms are also possible, some of which may be strong to severe with wind and hail as the primary threats. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube