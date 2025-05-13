Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, scattered showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A "Summer-feeling" week is ahead, with some sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s. Look for the weather to become a bit more active the next few days. Scattered showers and storms are possible the next few days as slightly muggier air begins to stream up from the south. These will be primarily afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms today, Wednesday, and Thursday night. Storms Thursday evening and overnight could be strong to severe, so the Storm Prediction Center has already included West Michigan in small risk area. Hail and wind would be the primary threats, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Cooler air returns this weekend along with dry conditions and highs closer to "average" in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and a bit more humid. Pop -up to scattered showers/storms are possible this afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid/0upper 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Few showers/storms possible this evening, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with chances for pop-up/scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot with evening and nighttime thunderstorms. Some could be strong/severe. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the middle 60s.

