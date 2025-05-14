Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, muggy, sct'd P.M. storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A "Summer-feeling" week is underway, with pockets of sun and highs in the 70s and 80s the next few days. Scattered showers and storms are possible again this afternoon as a low pressure system to our south flings more warmth and humid air our way. The next front moving in to the warm and humid air Thursday evening/night could bring severe storms. Much of Thursday will be dry, with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. By Thursday evening, the Storm Prediction Center has included much of West Michigan in an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5). Hail and wind are the primary threats, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Friday will be windy and warm, with sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. Cooler air returns this weekend along with dry conditions and highs closer to "average" in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny with more pop-up/scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds east-southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of scattered evening storms, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Patchy fog possible toward daybreak. Lows around 60. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hot. Evening and nighttime thunderstorms likely. Some could be strong/severe. WEATHER READY ALERT for the evening! Highs in the mid 80s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the middle 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube