Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, humid, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A low pressure system moving through the lower Great Lakes will bring the chance for showers/storms this morning. Otherwise, look for partly sunny, warm, more humid conditions. More scattered storms are likely late this afternoon/evening. Highs will be in the low/mid 80s today, and upper 80s Saturday as the front sweeps through. We remain in a SLIGHT RISK severe threat (Level 2 out of 5) for storms today and again Saturday, and both days are WEATHER READY ALERT DAYS. Read more about the storm threat here. Isolated to scattered severe storms are possible each day with damaging winds as the primary threat. Heavy rainfall and minor flooding could also happen due to all the moisture that will be in our atmosphere on those days, and the tornado threat is low but non-zero. Most of West Michigan could use a soaking rainfall, as the past several weeks have featured mostly dry conditions. Grand Rapids has almost a 3" rainfall deficit since the start of May! The precipitation deficit is more than 5" since January 1st. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and more humid. Scattered showers/storms. Some may be strong to marginally severe this afternoon/evening. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Warm and muggy. Lows around 70. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Scattered showers/storms. Some may be strong to marginally severe in the afternoon/evening. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler, less humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

