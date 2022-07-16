Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Some heat and humidity return today with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The chance for a pop-up shower remains all weekend long, though most of West Michigan will stay dry today. Another system moves along the Michigan-Indiana border and some showers and storms will be possible across on Sunday. Sunshine sweeps back in for Monday and Tuesday next week along with continued heat and humidity! High temperatures will be near 90 degrees next week. Another chance for rain arrives on Wednesday. For the latest forecast and severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, warm, and humid. An isolated shower is possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds southeast/east light.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Warm and muggy. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy. Chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Highs around 90.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube