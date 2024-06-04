Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, warm, a bit humid

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A warm front slides north across the state, leaving us with very mild and humid air through Wednesday. Afternoon highs today with be in the middle to upper 80s with dew points in the middle to upper 60s. More showers and thunderstorms will be possible today, but they will be pop ups in the afternoon and not widespread precipitation. Everyone in West Michigan has a likely opportunity for rain and storms on Wednesday as a cold front slides across the state. Cooler, breezy air is expected Thursday through Saturday. Stay alert with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon. A bit more humid. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Wind south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy this evening, becoming mostly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Wind southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and still muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Scattered showers possible under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Windy.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers possible, otherwise partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny skies. Highs in the lower 70s. Breezy.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube