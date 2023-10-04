Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, unseasonably warm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Tuesday brought record breaking heat to West Michigan! Grand Rapids and Muskegon broke their daily record high temperatures for October 3rd. While temperatures are likely to be unseasonable warm in the lower 80s today, record breaking heat is not likely. Clouds will increase and winds will ramp up today ahead of a cold front, but any rain will hold off until the evening and nighttime. Once the cold front arrives Thursday, widespread rain showers and a few thunderstorms will develop. Temperatures will crash the rest of this week and winds will remain brisk. Friday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s to around 60, with highs this weekend only in the 50s! It will be cold, raw, wet, and blustery to say the least! Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Morning sunshine, but increasing clouds through the day and becoming partly sunny. A few showers along the lakeshore after sunset are possible. Breezy too. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers likely. A thunderstorm also possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Rain showers likely. A few rumbles of thunder possible. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Sharply cooler. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered rain showers. Cold, raw, blustery! Windy too. Highs in the lower 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube