Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another quick moving Canadian Clipper system this afternoon/evening will bring chances for light snow, but accumulations won't be more than an inch or two, especially to the north/east of Grand Rapids. Most of the energy, cold air, and moisture with this system will stay to our north. This week's pattern features most days above freezing with sunshine toward the later part of the work week. No major snow accumulations are expected through the end of January! A tricky forecast is developing for the weekend, which may produce freezing rain, snow, and rain Thursday night into Friday. This system will need to be watched carefully as actual precipitation type will be a challenge with temperatures hovering in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Thus far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 52" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and becoming breezy this afternoon. Scattered snow showers develop north and east of Grand Rapids in the afternoon. Highs in the low/mid 30s. Winds northwest/southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Wind west at 10 to 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Another weak clipper system moves through with some light snow showers possible in the morning, otherwise some afternoon sunshine possible with breezy conditions again. Temperatures in the mid 30s around midnight, then gradually falling into the 20s through the day behind this system. Winds west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance or rain, snow, or an icy mix. Highs in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a drop or flake. Highs in the upper 20s to near 30.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a rain/snow mix. Highs in the middle 30s.

MONDAY: Cloudy with highs in the middle 30s.

