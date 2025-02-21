Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, dry, and quiet

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Our gradual warm up continues with dry and quiet weather into the weekend. That said, high temperatures are not likely to reach "seasonable levels" until Sunday. Thursday marked 14 days in a row of below freezing temperatures in West Michigan. Average highs are in the mid 30s. It does look like a warmup is on the horizon for the last few days of February, leading into early March. We may reach 40 degrees next week for the first time since Jan. 31st! Rain/snow chance increase on Monday and Tuesday. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Morning clouds, some afternoon sunshine possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Lows from 15 to 20. Winds southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid/upper 20s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 30s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers. Highs around 40.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

