Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, chance shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Much cooler weather is on tap the rest of the week after this very warm and breezy Monday! A few showers are possible today...mainly south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs stay in the 50s through the rest of the week, with additional spotty rain chances between Wednesday and Saturday. Mornings drop back into the upper 30s through Friday, with the best chance for areas of frost Thursday morning. More rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday morning.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and sharply cooler. A shower is possible, especially south and east of Grand Rapids. High temperatures already occurred at midnight in the lower 60s. We'll remain in the mid/upper 50s most of the day. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy this evening, becoming partly cloudy and cool overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine, afternoon clouds. Cool. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Areas of frost in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny to partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. A shower possible. Highs in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Chance of P.M. and nighttime showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY! Chance of morning showers, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

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