Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A shower or few sprinkles will be possible this afternoon north of Grand Rapids, but most locations will likely stay dry. Highs today will climb to around 60. Better rain/storm chances arrive Thursday afternoon/evening as a strong cold front arrives. Showers will move in during the early to mid afternoon, with thunderstorms likely in the late afternoon and early evening as temperatures soar into 60s. We've issued a FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY for Thursday! The best chance of strong/severe storms will be from Grand Rapids southward between about 3 PM and 9 PM. There is a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5) from Grand Rapids to Kalamazoo, but a SLIGHT RISK (level 2/5) along/south of the I-94 corridor. Large hail, wind gusts, and an isolated tornado or two are the primary threats...especially along/south of I-94. Our weekend looks dry and quiet, but cooler with temperatures back in to the 40s for highs and 20s in the mornings. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s. Longer range forecasts indicate we may see temperatures well above normal as we head into the first week of April, along with a more active pattern.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of a P.M. shower or sprinkle from Grand Rapids northward. Highs around 60. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid/upper 40s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: FOX 17 WEATHER READY ALERT DAY! Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm with P.M. and nighttime showers and thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong severe with wind, large hail, or an isolated tornado, mainly from Grand Rapids southward. Highs in the low/mid 60s. Winds variable at 5 to15 mph.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

TUESDAY: Cloudy and mild with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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