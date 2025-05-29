Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies today with a slight shower chance. Temperatures stay cool behind this system with highs in the upper 60s. Friday will be warmer, reaching the middle 70s (near average). Friday afternoon and evening brings the chance for scattered showers and non-severe storms as a cold front slides south from Canada into Saturday morning. Much of the upcoming weekend will be dry with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday kicks off the month of June! A shift to a warmer weather pattern is likely through the first week of the new month with highs returning to the 80s! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds west at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds west light.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a chance of a shower/storm in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the low/mid 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs around 80.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm, Highs in the lower to middle 80s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube