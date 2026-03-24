Today's Forecast: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Overall warmer weather is on the way the next few days as our Spring roller coaster temperature ride continues. Highs will reach the mid/upper 40s under a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today. There are no major systems on the horizon, but we'll see some small rain chances build Wednesday afternoon, with better chances arriving Thursday afternoon, evening, and night. Thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday, with the chance of strong to severe storms from Grand Rapids southward. In fact, areas along and south of I-96 remain ins a MARGINAL RISK (level 1/5) for strong/severe storms with wind and hail as the primary threats. Our weekend looks dry and quiet, but cooler behind Thursday's system. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 40s. Longer range forecasts indicate we may see temperatures well above normal as we head into the first week of April, along with a more active pattern.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of a P.M. shower, mainly from Grand Rapids northward. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds southeast/south at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and warm with P.M. and nighttime showers likely. Thunderstorms possible. Some may be strong to marginally severe with wind or hail, mainly from Grand Rapids outward. Highs in the low/mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler. Highs in the lower 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the middle 40s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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