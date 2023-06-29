Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, smoky haze, scattered storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: All of Michigan falls under an Air Quality Alert and CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY again today as more Canadian wildfire smoke will return with a southerly wind. Cloud cover will increase ahead of showers and thunderstorms possible this morning and again this afternoon. A MARGINAL RISK for severe weather has been placed for all of our area, with the main threats being stronger wind gusts and hail. Additional showers and storms are possible early Friday, with more thunderstorms possible on Saturday. While rain on the Fourth of July weekend isn't ideal, we certainly need it! Conditions will be drier for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a smoky haze. Chances for scattered showers and storms this morning, and again this afternoon/early evening. Highs in the middle 80s. Winds southeast/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Variable cloudy skies. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.Lows in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south light.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a chance for a few pop-up showers or storms. Highs in the middle to upper 80s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with the chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. A chance of shower and storms. Highs in the lower 80s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Middle 80s.

TUESDAY / JULY 4th: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs around 90.

