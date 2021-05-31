Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, mainly dry and quiet

WEST MICHIGAN — The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today and Tuesday bring a mixture of sun and clouds and warmer readings pushing back into the low to mid 70s. Our next shot for rainfall comes in on Wednesday afternoon/evening as an area of low pressure passes to our south. This system may create a lingering shower or thundershower into Thursday as well, but coverage may be minimal at that time. A bigger warm-up appears on track for next weekend as mid/upper 80s may be returning to West Michigan along with a good deal of sunshine.

TODAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy at times. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid/upper 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance for afternoon and evening showers. Highs in the low/mid 70s. Southeast to east winds at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance for spotty showers, perhaps a thundershower. Highs in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.

