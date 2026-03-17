Today's Forecast: Partly sunny inland, snow showers west of U.S. 131

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Snow showers along/west of U.S. 131 will gradually taper off by late morning/early afternoon with another inch or so likely in spots. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect through 11 A.M. today for counties along/west of U.S. 131. Today will be cold in the low/mid 20s with wind chills in the single digits most of the day. Another quick burst of light snow (what we call warm air advection snow) comes late tonight and Wednesday and could impact the morning commute, but accumulations will be an inch or less in mostly spots. Starting Thursday and into next week, a return to warmer and quieter weather happens just in time for the official start to Spring on Friday! It's what we call the vernal equinox and officially arrives at 10:46 A.M.. It's the exact time the sun is directly overhead of the equator. It also marks the start of Fall for the southern hemisphere.

TODAY: Happy St. Patrick's Day! Partly sunny inland, mostly cloudy west of U.S. 131 with morning snow showers. Another inch or so may fall in these areas. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY along/west of 131 until 11 A.M. this morning. Cold too! Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph. Wind chills mainly in the single digits today.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light snow or snow showers. Lows in the teens. Winds southwest/south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy light snow or snow showers. Less than an inch, except in Muskegon and Oceana Counties. A moisture feed off Lake Michigan may generate 2" to 3" in those areas. Warmer too! Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds southeast/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of light rain showers. Some wet flakes may mix in. Warmer with highs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance or rain/snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

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