Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, humid, sct'd storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Summer heat and humidity is back for most of this upcoming week. We'll see temperatures in the 80s as humidity sticks around for most of the week with dew point temperatures hovering around 70! A weak disturbance moving through the region will bring thunderstorm chances today, tonight, and part of Tuesday. Parts of West Michigan remain in a MARGINAL RISK for severe storms today, tomorrow, and Wednesday night. That's a level 1 out of 5. Hail and wind are the primary threats, along with the possibility of moderate to heavy rainfall simply due to all the moisture in the atmosphere. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts! Stay alert with FOX 17 weather for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Chance of a showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds southwest at 6 to 12 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, warm, and muggy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds light/variable.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and humid. Chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid/upper 80s. Winds northwest/west at 5 to 10 mph/

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and humid. A P.M. or nighttime shower/storm possible. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny with a chance of showers/storms. Highs in the mid/upper 80s.

