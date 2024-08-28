Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, humid, chance t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: There will once again be a slight chance of a shower or storm today and this evening, but severe weather is not expected. Humid conditions will remain in the forecast through Friday, with a drier air mass arriving on Saturday and beyond. On Friday, we expect another round of showers/storms as our next weather system approaches. At this time, we remain in a MARGINAL RISK for strong to severe storms (level 1 of 5) with hail and wind be the main threats. After this weekend, we will see the start of a pattern shift to some sharply cooler weather. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for your latest weather updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny, warm, and humid. Chance of showers/storms. Severe weather not likely. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds west at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening shower/storm, otherwise partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Still humid. Highs in the lower 80s. Winds east at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and humid showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Less humid too! Highs around 80.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler, pleasant, less humid. Highs in the upper 70s.

