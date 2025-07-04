Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, hot, chance shower or t'storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Dew points gradually climb as we head into the holiday weekend with plenty of heat as well! Our 4th of July today looks partly sunny and hot, with isolated early/mid-morning showers and afternoon thunderstorms possible. Today is also a CLEAN AIR ACTION DAY and AIR QUALITY ALERT due to higher ozone levels. Try not to operate any gas powered equipment...it helps with air quality here at the surface. Our fireworks forecast looks dry and mostly clear, but warm this evening! Thunderstorm chances build this weekend, with the best opportunity on Sunday as a cold front moves in (but some areas may get missed again). Watch for feels like temperatures in the mid 90s on Saturday! Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY / JULY 4th: Partly sunny, hot, and a bit more humid. An isolated to scattered shower/storm possible. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, warm, and quiet. Lows around 70. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot, and muggy. Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values in the mid 90s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm, and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Morning clouds, otherwise some afternoon sunshine. A bit cooler and less humid. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

