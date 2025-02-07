Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, dry, cool, less wind

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today will be a quiet, dry, cool day with less wind than Thursday. Our next chance of snow arrives Saturday. Frankly, our forecast models have had a very difficult time in trying to determine snowfall amounts on Saturday with this system. Why? There are two pieces of energy coming into the Great Lakes. Over the last few days it appeared as if this energy would link up or combine and create some heavy snow. Now, it seems that both will impact Michigan, but each system will operate independently as they move into and through the region. That said, the best lift and most moisture will be coming in from the west over Wisconsin. While most of our area will likely only pick up an inch or two of snow Saturday afternoon/evening, our northern counties (north of Grand Rapids) stand the best chance at seeing 3" to 4"+, with even higher amounts along/north of the U.S. 10 corridor. Make sure to stay up on later forecasts as this may need to be adjusted a bit. So far we've tallied 54.3" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the beginning of February. Colder air is on tap for most of next week with below average temperatures likely holding on through mid-February. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Dry, cool, quiet, and less wind wit partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 20s. Winds west at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens/lower 20s. Winds southwest/east at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with snow developing. It may begin is some areas in the mid/late morning, but most of it overspreads West Michigan during the afternoon. About 1" to 2" possible, with 3" to 4" north of Grand Rapids. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds east at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds and flurries, otherwise becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder with a chance of snow showers. Highs only around 20.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

