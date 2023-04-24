Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Frost and freezing temperatures will be possible once again into early this morning. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 8 A.M. for most of our viewing area. Make sure to cover up or bring in tender plants and vegetation! Things start to gradually warm and moderate for the upcoming work week, although temps remain below average for the end of April. Upper 40s are expected this afternoon with a shower possible. Tuesday will be the wettest day of the work week. We have the chance of rain/snow showers on Tuesday as a trough slides through the state. Dry skies are anticipated Wednesday through Friday morning, before another low pressure system drops into the Great Lakes next weekend likely bringing colder temperatures and more widespread prolonged rain showers! Stay tuned with FOX 17 for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies and isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds west-northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy. chance of rain/snow showers. Lows in the low 30s. Winds west/southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain/ snow showers. Highs around 50. Winds variable at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the low/middle 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Likely our warmest day this week! Mostly cloudy. Chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube