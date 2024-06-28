Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance P.M. showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Cloud cover will continue to thicken and lower today with the chance of some light showers or sprinkles this afternoon. A few showers are possible this evening, but the bulk and best chance of showers and thunderstorms are likely into Saturday morning and some may be on the strong side. Our entire FOX 17 viewing area remains under a LEVEL 1 or MARGINAL RISK for severe storms on Saturday. Hail and wind are the primary threats. Friday and Saturday we expect high temperatures about 80/82, but the humidity will ramp up significantly (briefly) on Saturday as a warm front lifts into the state. Dew point temperatures...a measure of moisture in the air...may reach about 70 on Saturday, but a cooler, drier, more refreshing air mass arrives Sunday and Monday with highs in the 70s. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for your latest forecast.

TODAY: Look for the clouds to thicken and lower with afternoon and evening shower chances. Highs around 80. Breezy and a bit more humid too. Winds southeast/south at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms, especially the first half of the day through about early afternoon. Some storms may trigger a severe thunderstorm warning with wind and hail as the primary threats. Some late-day clearing is possible. Highs in the lower 80s. Briefly more humid too! Winds southwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and comfortable. Highs in the lower 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s.

