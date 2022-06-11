Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, chance P.M. shower

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Look for partly cloudy to partly sunny skies today with the chance for an afternoon/evening shower/storm. After the chance of a lingering morning shower on Sunday, we expect some afternoon sunshine with highs back in the mid 70s. We'll have the chance of another round of showers and storms, some of which may be on the strong side with heavy rain, Monday evening/night. Look for some serious heat and humidity to build in for next week Tuesday and Wednesday. Those days will feature high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. For the latest forecast and immediate severe weather alerts, you can always download the free FOX 17 Weather App.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon/evening, but some areas will likely miss out. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds southwest at 7 to 14 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms. Lows around 60. Winds west-southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few lingering showers possible in the morning, otherwise becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds north at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. Chance for evening/night showers/storms. Some of these may be on the strong side with heavy rain. Highs in the low/mid 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot, and humid. Highs in the lower 90s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube