Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, warmer, P.M. snow showers

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Finally a quiet and more seasonable stretch after the Arctic blast and persistent snow! We should warm to the lower 30s today, with a lighter snow chances this evening. Most of the midday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and breezy. We have a few more snow showers coming up Monday night into Tuesday as we get brushed by an Arctic cold front, but it will not be to the magnitude of the cold air we experienced this past week. The pattern is overall quieter, but high temperatures fluctuate between the mid 20s and mid 30s through next week. No major accumulations are expected through the end of January! Thus far in Grand Rapids this season, we've tallied 51.5" of snow. Normal totals for the entire season are around 77", so we are well on pace into the end of January. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and warmer with a chance of P.M. and evening light snow showers. An inch or less is possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Winds southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper teens. Winds west at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Quiet, dry, partly sunny. Highs in the low/mid 20s. Winds west at 10 to 15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, windy, and warmer. Highs in the mid 30s. P.M. and night light snow develops.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Another clipper system moves through with some light snow showers. Temperatures fall through the day behind this system Early highs in the low/mid 30s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube