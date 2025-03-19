Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, warm with P.M. showers and storms

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Today is the final day of winter, but it will feel more like spring as highs surge into the mid/upper 60s ahead of a low pressure system and cold front. This system brings the chance for rain and isolated thunderstorms this evening. Rain changes to snow as colder air wraps in after midnight into Thursday morning, and our first day of spring will be feeling more like winter. We have a SLIGHT to MARGINAL RISK for severe storms this evening, mainly south/west of Grand Rapids. Hail and wind are the primary threats, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out. Thursday will be much colder and windy with wet snow likely along with some grassy accumulations possible. The Spring or vernal equinox arrives Thursday at 5:01 A.M.. A few more weak systems between Saturday and Monday keeps the forecast active, with cooler air and a mix of rain and snow likely. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy, breezy, and mild with showers developing in the late afternoon and thunderstorms possible in the evening. Some may be marginally severe with wind and hail. Highs in the mid/upper 60s. Winds south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 30/35 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and thunderstorms, otherwise rain mixes with/changes to snow showers overnight as temperatures fall. Lows in the low/mid 30s. Winds south/southwest at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: VERNAL EQUINOX (Spring officially arrives at 5:01am EDT) Morning clouds with rain/snow showers possible (some grassy accumulations), otherwise some afternoon clearing, but windy and sharply colder. High temperatures in the lower 50s at midnight, but falling into the mid/upper 30s the remainder of the day. Wind chills in the teens and 20s. Winds northwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40/45 possible.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.

SUNDAY: Cool and quiet with lots of cloud cover. Chance rain showers developing toward evening, changing to snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs in the low 40s early in the morning, falling into the 30s through the day.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube