Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, warm, chance shower or storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Welcome to the first day of summer...the summer solstice! Today will partly sunny, breezy, and warm conditions with highs in the lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm is possible today with a MARGINAL threat for severe weather. A hot weekend is ahead with a chance of some storms Saturday morning, otherwise a heat wave starts with highs 90 or better from Saturday through Tuesday next week. Feels like temperatures will be soaring in to the upper 90s and low 100s on those days, so make sure to stay cool and hydrated! The overall pattern hints at much warmer than "average" through the last week of June. Watch out for high waves on Lake Michigan this weekend too! Winds will drive high waves, dangerous for swimming from time to time, and likely small craft advisories for boaters. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and warm. Chance of a shower/storm. Slight chance of marginally severe storms from Grand Rapids to the north/west. Highs in the low/mid 80s. Winds west-southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of showers/storms. Some may be strong. Lows around 70. Winds south at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Chance of morning showers/storms( some may be strong/marginally severe from Grand Rapids northward), otherwise becoming mostly sunny, hot, humid, and windy. Highs in the lower 90s. Heat index 98 to 102.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and HOT! Highs in the low/mid 90s. Heat index values 98 to 105.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values 98 to 105.

TUESDAY: mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hazy, hot, and humid. Chance of an afternoon shower/storm. Highs around 90.

