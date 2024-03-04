Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, record high temps

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We had record high temperatures in a few spots on Sunday, and the surge of warmth doesn't end today. We're getting even warmer today with record high temps around 70 or better likely. The current March 4 record high is 66 degrees in Grand Rapids, set back in 1983. With a current forecast of 70, we're likely to break records again. Record temps don't last long, as a cold front slides in tonight and Tuesday allowing for showers and a few thunderstorms. At this point, severe thunderstorms are not likely. Rain will linger into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall back into the 50s. High temperatures will remain in the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday, before additional rain chances and cooler air returns to wrap up the week. Stay up to date with the FOX 17 Weather Team.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and unseasonably warm with record high temperatures likely. Showers and thunderstorms possible this evening and overnight. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Brisk winds from the south/southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds southwest/north at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Scattered showers, perhaps a rumble of thunder, mainly through the morning. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. Cooler too. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds north-northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the lower 50s.

