Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Pairing some sunshine with a strong south wind today, afternoon highs will reach the middle/upper 30s! Enjoy it while it lasts, because another true Arctic blast with bitterly cold temperatures are on the way this weekend. A cold front will move through in the overnight hours on Saturday bringing the chance of light rain/snow showers, then falling temperatures through the day. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the single digits and wind chills well below zero with consistent lake effect snow! We think areas along/west of U.S. 131 from Sunday through Wednesday cold see at least a foot or more of lake effect. Visibilities will be reduced with blowing and drifting, especially on north-south roadways. This snow will be the light, fluffy, powdery, and a low-moisture content consistency...so it will add up and fluff up fast! Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and mild. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds south-southwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph. Expect snow to melt steadily this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of light rain/snow showers, especially south/east of Grand Rapids. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds southwest/northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of light morning rain/snow showers, with steadier precipitation south/east of Grand Rapids. Highs in the middle 30s around midnight (before the cold front passes), but falling through the day as Arctic air gradually arrives. Temps in the upper teens to around 20 by late afternoon. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Another blast of Arctic air arrives! This will be the coldest air of the season thus far. Mostly cloudy with a lake effect snow ramping up, especially for locations along/west of U.S. 131. Highs in the middle teens. Winds chills below zero.

MONDAY: Arctic air infiltrates the Great Lakes and much of the eastern half of the nation. Expect bitterly cold temperatures and mostly cloudy skies with lake effect snow likely. Highs only in the single digits with wind chills in the double digits below zero.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and bitterly cold with lake effect snow likely. Highs in the single digits, wind chills well below zero.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube