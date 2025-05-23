Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a very cool, breezy and rainy first half of the week, the forecast is looking much better heading in to our long holiday Memorial Day weekend! An upper low is still hanging around the Great Lakes region in Ontario Canada, leading to cool temperatures, breezy northwest winds, and some daytime cloud cover. An isolated shower is possible in inland locations along/east of U.S. 131, but most of us will likely stay dry. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s today, about 15 degrees below average. More sunshine and a slight warm up return this weekend, with a mostly dry Memorial Day expected and highs in the low to mid 60s. Next week the upper 60s return along with scattered rain chances. Stay tuned to the FOX 17 Weather Ready Team for your latest forecast updates. Have a pleasant, peaceful, and safe holiday weekend!

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny, breezy, and cool. An isolated shower possible inland (east of U.S. 131). Highs in the mid 50s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. A bit warmer. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

MONDAY/MEMORIAL DAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible, especially in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube