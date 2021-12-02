Today's Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and briefly mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: We expect dry, breezy, briefly mild conditions today. After peaking in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees mid-morning, temperatures will cool gradually through the afternoon. A few rain and snow showers are possible Friday morning with a local slushy grassy dusting not out of the question. More rain and snow chances will be arriving this weekend Sunday afternoon into Monday along with cooler temperatures. Next week keeps temperatures in the 30s along with chances for snow continuing.

TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, and briefly mild. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50 around Grand Rapids and vicinity....low/mid 50s across our southern counties this morning before gradually falling the reminder of the day. Winds southwest at 12 to 24 mph with gusts of 35/40.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy along with diminishing winds. Lows in the lower 30s. Winds northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of mainly light morning rain/snow showers. Some patchy freezing drizzle or rain is possible too as early morning temperatures hover around the freezing mark. Afternoon highs in the lower 40s. Winds light/variable.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon. Becoming breezy too. Highs in the lower 40s.

MONDAY: Cloudy and windy with lake-effect snow likely. Accumulations are possible along/west of U.S. 131.

