Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and warmer

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Another warm up begins today with highs in the lower 40s. The next storm system arrives tonight into Tuesday and Wednesday, likely coming as mostly rain through Wednesday afternoon. Rain changes over to snow by late Wednesday night as colder air arrives, but accumulations look to be minimal (if any) at this time for most of our area. Winds will become quite gusty Wednesday into Thursday. Rain totals will be around an inch or more areawide. Colder air swings in behind the low pressure system, and highs Thursday will top out in the middle 30s, but sunshine returns by Thursday afternoon. DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME returns this weekend! Make sure to move the clocks forward one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Stay with FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates!

TODAY: Partly sunny skies and warmer. Highs in the lower 40s. Winds south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming cloudy with a chance of rain showers, especially late tonight toward daybreak. Lows in the mid 30s. Winds south at 5 to 15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds south at 10 top 20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, breezy, and mild with rain likely. Chance of a wintry mix later in the day and at night. Highs in the lower 50s.

THURSDAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine, but windy and sharply cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Late day rain/snow possible, especially south of I-94.

SATURDAY: Cool and quiet with partial sunshine. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 30s.

