Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and mild, chance shower/storm

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: After a beautiful, warm spring day and the first 80 degree day of the season yesterday, a low pressure system moving across the southern portion of the state today may bring a few light scattered showers and/or perhaps a rumble of thunder in spots. Widespread storms are not expected, but a few could contain some gusty winds. The best chance of a gusty storm is along and south of the I-94 corridor in the afternoon and early evening. This is our best chance at some widespread rain, although many areas will likely be missed or will see very little rain. Dry and cooler weather arrives this weekend with highs in the mid/upper 50s Saturday and low to mid 60s Sunday. Another warm up arrives Monday and Tuesday next week with highs well into the 70s. More storms are possible next Tuesday, some of which could be on the strong to severe side. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild with the chance for a few light showers (mainly P.M.). Chance of a rumble of thunder too. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds northeast/northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cooler. Lows in the low/mid 40s. Winds northwest at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds, but becoming mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Cooler and breezy too. Highs in the mid/upper 50s. Winds northwest 10 to 20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and warm. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

