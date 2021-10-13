Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and mild

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: A slightly warmer day is in store for today and Thursday before temps drop off this weekend. A few showers will likely return ahead of a cold front overnight tonight into Thursday morning. There may also be a rumble or two of thunder. Additional rain showers are possible Friday/Friday night and again Saturday morning. Readings will be cooler for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunshine and drier conditions arrive next week.

TODAY: Areas of morning fog/mist/drizzle, otherwise partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Shower chances increase overnight as a cold front arrives in the region. Lows in the low/mid 60s. Winds southwest at 5 to 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Chance of morning showers, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Chance of P.M. and night showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance of showers during the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube