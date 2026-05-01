Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and cool

The forecast from FOX 17 Weather Ready Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: The rest of this week and into the weekend remain cooler than average with frost/freeze concerns from tonight until Sunday morning. There is a Frost Advisory for Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, and Montcalm Counties tonight, and a Freeze Watch for all of West Michigan tonight into Saturday morning The most likely time for widespread frost or freezing conditions will be tonight into Saturday morning. The WATCH will likely be upgraded to a FREEZE WARNING later today. Cover any outdoor plants! High temperatures the next several days and into next week are expected to only climb into the low 50s, well below our normal/average high of 64. We expect the first two weeks of May to stay below average highs. More rain chances return Sunday through next Wednesday or Thursday.

TODAY: Weather Ready Alert! Partly sunny and cool. An isolated shower possible inland. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds north/northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Weather Ready Alert! FREEZE WATCH posted! Mostly clear and cold with widespread frost and freezing temperatures. Cover the plants! Lows in the upper 20s/lower 30s. Winds northwest light.

SATURDAY: Cold and frosty early, otherwise mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s. Winds northwest at 5 to 15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. A bit warmer. Chance of of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Perhaps a thunderstorm. Briefly warmer. Highs in the mid/upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of morning showers. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with chance showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool. Chance of showers. Highs in the mid50s.

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