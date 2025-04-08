Today's Forecast: Partly sunny and chilly

The forecast from FOX 17 Chief Meteorologist Kevin Craig: Outside of a few flurries, most of West Michigan will remain dry but quite cool today with highs only in the 30s. Afternoon highs will only reach around 36 degrees, or 15 degrees below average for April 8. A few sections of the Grand River, including downtown Grand Rapids and an area near Comstock Park are at "Action Stage" due to high water levels. At this point, significant flooding is not expected! Another shot at rain mixed with slushy snow arrives Wednesday afternoon/evening into Thursday, but accumulations will likely be confined to grassy areas. From Thursday afternoon into the weekend, quiet weather returns with a gradual warming trend, with sunshine and 60s by next Sunday. "Average/Normal" highs are currently in the mid 50s. Stay tuned to FOX 17 for the latest forecast updates.

TODAY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny and chilly. Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Winds northwest/west at 10 to 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Lows in the low/mid 20s. Winds south at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain/snow showers developing in the afternoon/evening. Some grassy accumulations into Wednesday night are possible. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds south/southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Rain/snow showers possible in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and pleasant. Highs around 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s.

For the latest details on the weather in West Michigan, head to the FOX 17 Weather page.

